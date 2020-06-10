Officials remove statue of 18th century slave trader in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A statue of Robert Milligan, an 18th century slave trader, was being removed from its plinth outside a London museum on Tuesday after officials decided it was no longer acceptable to the local community.

The previously obscure statue, which stands in front of the Museum of London Docklands, came into focus after demonstrators taking part in a global anti-racism protest movement tore down the statue of a slave trader in Bristol, southwest England.