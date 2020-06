People react during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd in front of the U.S Embassy, London, Britain, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The violence witnessed at protests in the United States sparked by the death of a black man in police custody is very alarming, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The violence which we’re seeing is clearly very alarming ... people must be allowed to protest peacefully,” the spokesman said.