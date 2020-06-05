British embassy raises U.S. protests with Trump administration

A man walks pat graffiti in Handsworth in relation to the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Birmingham, Britain, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s embassy in the United States has raised the issue of ongoing protests there with the U.S. administration, including the treatment of British journalists by police, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“Our embassy in the U.S. has raised the issue of the protests with the U.S. administration – including on behalf of British journalists who were subject to police action,” the spokesman told reporters.