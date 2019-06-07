Minnesota ex-policeman sentenced to more than 12 years for Australian woman's killing

FILE PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks out of the courthouse during a recess on the first day of opening arguments of his trial, where he is charged in the 2017 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Australian woman Justine Ruszczyk Damond, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher/File Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on Friday for the fatal shooting of an Australian woman nearly two years ago after she had called police to report a possible sexual assault.

Mohamed Noor, 33, was convicted on April 30 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond outside her home near Minneapolis.

Although Noor’s lawyers had requested that his sentence be no longer than a year and a day in prison, Minnesota District Judge Kathryn Quaintance imposed a sentence that was in line with what prosecutors had requested.

“The law does not allow license because someone is a good person,” Quaintance said in imposing a sentence of 150 months. “Good people sometimes do bad things.”

Noor was acquitted of a more serious charge of second-degree intentional murder.