FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Minnesota teen fatally shoots boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt - reports
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 29, 2017 / 3:26 PM / a month ago

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt - reports

Gina Cherelus

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Minnesota teenager who fatally shot her boyfriend in a failed stunt for their YouTube channel that they hoped would make them famous has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, local media reported on Thursday.

Monalisa Perez, 19, fired a high-powered Desert Eagle pistol from close range at Pedro Ruiz III, 22, as he held a hardcover encyclopedia against his chest, hoping the book would stop the bullet, according to the Star Tribune newspaper.

The Desert Eagle pistol is described by firearms retailers as one of the world's most powerful semiautomatic handguns.

The slug pierced the pages and Ruiz died during the incident on Monday at their home in Halstad, a city about 260 miles (418 km) northwest of Minneapolis, local media said. Perez, who is pregnant with the couple's son, was arrested and on Wednesday appeared in court via video from jail.

The couple ran a YouTube channel, "La MonaLisa," on which they posted videos of themselves performing pranks and stunts such as Perez hiding hot peppers in Ruiz's sandwich. By Thursday, the channel had more than 3,000 subscribers.

Before the shooting, Perez wrote on Twitter that the pair were about to film "one of the most dangerous videos ever."

"HIS idea not MINE," she added.

Perez was released on Wednesday after posting $7,000 cash bail, the Star Tribune said. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

She did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Officials at Norman County District Court could not immediately be reached.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.