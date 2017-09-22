FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters
Minor to offer Bt2bn of notes
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 2:58 AM / a month ago

Minor to offer Bt2bn of notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (IFR) - Minor International will offer Bt2bn of bonds with maturities of seven and 15 years during a two-day subscription period. The Bt1bn seven-year tranche will pay 2.91%, with a spread of 80bp over Thai government bonds, while the Bt1bn 15-year piece will pay 3.93%, with a spread of 109bp. Institutional and high-net-worth investors can subscribe to the bonds, rated A+ (Tris), on Monday and Tuesday. The Thai property developer will use the proceeds for debt refinancing. Siam Commercial Bank is sole lead manager and underwriter. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Dharsan Singh)

