Kremlin: no firm date yet for proposed congress of Syria's peoples
November 28, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin: no firm date yet for proposed congress of Syria's peoples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - No firm date has been set yet for a Congress of Syria’s peoples proposed by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, stressing that such a forum should be as inclusive as possible.

“There is no clarity yet (on the date), no one is setting a task for himself to adjust this event to the New Year holidays or after them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

“The main thing is to properly prepare and agree the lists (of the participants) - this is precisely the hardest part of it.” (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

