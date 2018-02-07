Australia's Mirvac says HY profit dips 8 pct

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian diversified landlord and property developer Mirvac Group said on Thursday its half-year profit fell 8 percent due to lower property revaluation gains in the investment portfolio.

Statutory profit was A$465 million ($363.6 million) compared to A$508 million a year ago. Operating profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 7 percent to A$215 million.

The company announced an interim payout of 5 Australian cents per stapled security, in-line with a forecast by brokerage CLSA. It held full-year earnings per share guidance at between 15.3 cents and 15.6 cents. ($1 = 1.2788 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Toby Chopra)