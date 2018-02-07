FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 7, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Australia's Mirvac says HY profit dips 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian diversified landlord and property developer Mirvac Group said on Thursday its half-year profit fell 8 percent due to lower property revaluation gains in the investment portfolio.

Statutory profit was A$465 million ($363.6 million) compared to A$508 million a year ago. Operating profit, which excludes one-off items, fell 7 percent to A$215 million.

The company announced an interim payout of 5 Australian cents per stapled security, in-line with a forecast by brokerage CLSA. It held full-year earnings per share guidance at between 15.3 cents and 15.6 cents. ($1 = 1.2788 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.