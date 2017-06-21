FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 2 months ago

Missouri attorney general sues opioid manufacturers

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Missouri's attorney general on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against three major drug manufacturers claiming they fraudulently misrepresented the risks posed by opioid painkillers now at the center of a national addiction epidemic.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the lawsuit was filed in a state court against Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals and a unit of Endo International Plc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

