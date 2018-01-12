FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pub firm Mitchells & Butlers posts strong sales in Christmas season
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 12, 2018

Pub firm Mitchells & Butlers posts strong sales in Christmas season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British pub operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc said on Friday comparable sales in the three-week festive season rose 3.9 percent.

The company, which operates more than 1,750 restaurants and pubs in the UK under brands such as Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One, said sales over the full seven-week period since Nov. 23 were “encouraging,” but the performance was impacted by adverse weather.

Mitchells & Butlers, the first among the listed British pub operator to report Christmas trading, said it sold a record 225,500 meals on Christmas day. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

