8 days ago
Mitsubishi Corp first-quarter net profit rises 17 percent, lifted by higher coking coal prices
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 8 days ago

Mitsubishi Corp first-quarter net profit rises 17 percent, lifted by higher coking coal prices

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Corporation is displayed at the entrance of the company headquarters building in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2016.Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese commodities trading giant Mitsubishi Corp said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit grew 17 percent as higher coking coal prices boosted earnings.

Mitsubishi, the biggest of Japan's clutch of trading houses by assets, said net profit for April-June was 117.8 billion yen ($1.06 billion), up from 100.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

For the full year through March, Mitsubishi maintained its forecast for net profit at 450 billion yen, up 2.2 percent from last year but below a mean estimate of 463 billion yen from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company previously said it expects stronger earnings from its machinery and chemical product businesses this year.

($1 = 110.8200 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

