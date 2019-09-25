Exclusive: WillScot in bid to acquire Mobile Mini - sources

(Reuters) - WillScot Corp (WSC.O), the largest U.S. provider of mobile office trailers, has made an offer to acquire Mobile Mini Inc (MINI.O) the biggest U.S. provider of portable storage solutions, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

WillScot has made an offer that values Mobile Mini in the mid-to-high $30-per-share range, and would be funded for the most part by using WillScot shares as currency, the sources said.

Negotiations between the two companies are ongoing and there is no certainty a deal will be agreed, the sources said.

Mobile Mini is also considering alternative transactions, including acquiring the U.S. assets of mobile storage company General Finance Corp (GFN.O), should the latter divest its Australian portable buildings and storage container business Royal Wolf Holdings, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Mobile Mini declined to comment, while representatives for WillScot and General Finance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.