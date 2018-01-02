FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moldova leader pans "shameful" court decision to suspend his powers
Sections
Featured
India's winning run under threat from South African green tops
SPORTS
India's winning run under threat from South African green tops
Iran's leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
IRAN
Iran's leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
Kim targeted softer, relaxed image in New Year's address
North Korea
Kim targeted softer, relaxed image in New Year's address
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 2, 2018 / 2:46 PM / in an hour

Moldova leader pans "shameful" court decision to suspend his powers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday rejected a decision by the country’s constitutional court to suspend his powers temporarily due to a wrangle between him and the pro-Western government over ministerial appointments.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon reacts as he arrives for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

Dodon had earlier blocked the government’s choice of new ministers in a reshuffle, accusing the nominees of incompetence and saying some had links to a notorious scandal in which around $1 billion was siphoned out of the banking system.

In retaliation, the ruling coalition appealed to the constitutional court to suspend Dodon’s powers so that the government could push through its choice of ministers.

The Moscow-backed Dodon has frequently locked horns with the Chisinau government, especially during a series of spats between Moldova and Russia in 2017 that culminated in Moldova recalling its ambassador to Moscow in December.

“The court once again confirmed its image of an obedient political instrument, not a constitutional body. This is a shameful and regrettable fall for a state that claims to be democratic,” Dodon said in a Facebook post.

“As for my position, I decided not to give in. It’s better that than to spend years explaining why some or other of the compromised ministers were appointed to the post.”

Reporting by Matthias Williams and Pavel Polityuk; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.