Moldovan president involved in car crash but not hurt

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon was involved in a car crash on Sunday but was not seriously hurt, his press office said.

FILE PHOTO: Moldovan President Igor Dodon reacts as he arrives for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“There was a car accident, thanks to God everyone is safe and sound,” said spokeswoman Carmina Lupei.

Dodon’s condition is satisfactory, Anatilie Golea, head of the Moldovan state security service, said. He added that Dodon suffered only scratches and bruises.

Russian news agencies had reported earlier that Dodon had been taken to hospital after his car collided with a truck, citing Moldovan TV channel Publika​​​.md.