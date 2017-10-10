Molina Healthcare appoints Joseph Zubretsky chief executive

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc on Tuesday named Joseph Zubretsky as president and chief executive, effective Nov. 6.

Zubretsky, 60, most recently served as president and chief executive officer for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Zubretsky replaces CFO Joseph White who was serving as interim chief executive after the company in May fired Chief Executive Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina, sons of the small health insurer’s founder. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)