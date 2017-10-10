FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molina Healthcare appoints Joseph Zubretsky chief executive
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 7 days ago

Molina Healthcare appoints Joseph Zubretsky chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc on Tuesday named Joseph Zubretsky as president and chief executive, effective Nov. 6.

Zubretsky, 60, most recently served as president and chief executive officer for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Zubretsky replaces CFO Joseph White who was serving as interim chief executive after the company in May fired Chief Executive Dr. J. Mario Molina and Chief Financial Officer John Molina, sons of the small health insurer’s founder. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.