Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems: minister
October 2, 2017 / 3:02 PM / in 15 days

Monarch collapse is not a sign of general aviation sector problems: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airport staff speak by empty Monarch Airlines check-in desks after the airline ceased trading at Birmingham Airport, Britain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - The collapse of Monarch Airlines is not indicative of wider problems in the sector, British transport minister Chris Grayling said in a speech on Monday.

Britain’s Monarch Airlines collapsed on Monday, causing the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of holidays, after falling victim to intense competition for flights and a weaker pound.

“Let nobody think this is a sign of general problems in our aviation sector,” Grayling said.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

