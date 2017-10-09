FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK transport minister discussing Monarch compensation with credit and debit card firms
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 9, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 8 days ago

UK transport minister discussing Monarch compensation with credit and debit card firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Monday costs of the repatriation of 110,000 customers of collapsed airline Monarch were being discussed with credit and debit card companies.

“We’ve entered into discussions with several third parties with the aim of recovering costs of the operation,” Grayling said in a statement to parliament.

“We’re also currently engaged in constructive discussions with the relevant credit and debit card providers so we recoup from them some of the costs to taxpayers of these repatriation flights. We’re also having similar discussions with other travel providers.”

Monarch Airlines collapsed last week amid intense competition over passengers and a weaker pound following the Brexit vote decimated company profits. (nL4N1MD1KC)

Reporting by Polina Ivanova

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.