LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook has bid for Monarch airport slots at London Gatwick, two sources close to discussions told Reuters, after administrators of the failed airline retained the rights to the slots.

“We’ve expressed an interest,” one source said, confirming that they had bid for slots at Gatwick but not at London’s Luton airport. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)