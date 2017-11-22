Failed airline Monarch wins court appeal to keep rights over airport slots - administrator

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Collapsed airline Monarch has won an appeal against a court decision that had stripped them of their rights over valuable airport slots, administrators KPMG said on Wednesday.

The ruling is a boost for the administrators, who hope to raise capital by transferring the slots at airports such as London’s Gatwick and Luton airports to other airlines. EasyJet, IAG, Wizz and Norwegian have all expressed interest in the slots, which reportedly could be worth around 60 million pounds ($79.61 million). ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)