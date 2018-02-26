FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 4:55 PM / a day ago

Italy's Moncler sees further growth this year after 15 pct rise in 2017 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler said on Monday it foresaw further growth in 2018, after posting a 15 percent rise in revenue last year and launching a new product strategy based on faster-paced collections.

The group said last week it was changing its product strategy, bidding farewell to catwalk shows in favour of monthly product launches, in a bid to keep up with the industry’s younger and more fickle customers.

Revenue last year rose to 1.194 billion euros ($1.47 billion), just above a Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.183 billion euros. Sales were up 17 percent at constant exchange rates.

Moncler, which sells signature puffer jackets for as much as 1,000 euros ($1,230) proposed to pay a dividend of 0.28 euros per share on 2017 results, up from the 0.18 euros per share paid the previous year.

“...We have decided to start a new exciting and challenging chapter for our business, which I strongly believe, will drive us to new heights with greater determination,” Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

The group will be holding a capital markets day on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
