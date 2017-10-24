FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moncler working on "important new projects" after 15 pct rise in 9-month sales
October 24, 2017 / 3:45 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Moncler working on "important new projects" after 15 pct rise in 9-month sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler said on Tuesday it was working on “important projects” for the brand after posting a higher-than-expected 15 percent rise in 9-month sales.

Moncler said sales came in at 736.8 million euros ($866 million) for the third quarter of the year, just above an estimate of 732 million euros in a poll of five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Revenue was up 16 percent at constant exchange rates.

“My team and I are working on important new projects, that I am confident will add significant value to the Moncler brand,” Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini said in a statement, without further elaborating. ($1 = 0.8502 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
