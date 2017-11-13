FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Moncler to end top lines, designers Valli and Browne to leave
November 13, 2017 / 6:03 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear company Moncler said on Monday it would end its Gamme Rouge and Gamme Bleu lines and their designers would leave the company.

“The group must vary and open up towards different horizons,” Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

Designers Giambattista Valli and Thom Browne would dedicate themselves to their own brands and the Spring Summer 2018 collections would be the last ones for the two lines, it added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Stephen Coates)

