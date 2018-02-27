FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:56 AM / a day ago

Moncler to keep outperforming luxury market -COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The shape and size of Moncler will allow the Italian luxury outerwear company to continue outperforming the industry, Chief Operating Officer Roberto Eggs said during a capital markets day in Milan on Tuesday.

Worldwide sales of luxury goods, an industry worth some 260 billion euros ($321 billion), are seen growing 4-5 percent a year until 2020, according to consultancy Bain.

On Monday, Moncler said it expected further growth in 2018, after posting a 15 percent rise in revenue last year. ($1 = 0.8112 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
