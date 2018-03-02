FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Basic Materials
March 2, 2018 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

Packaging group Mondi announces special payout as annual profit climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging group Mondi announced a special payout of 100 euro cents per share after full-year underlying profit rose 4 percent, benefiting from solid demand and higher average selling prices in most of its businesses.

Underlying operating profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.25 billion) in 2017, up from 981 million euros a year earlier, Mondi said in a statement.

The group, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, had warned on full-year results in October because of cost pressures and currency headwinds but said on Friday that operational performance improvements had countered inflationary pressures in its cost base. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.