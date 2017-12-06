FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto South America chief sees reduction in corn area
December 4, 2017 / 2:45 PM / Updated a day ago

Monsanto South America chief sees reduction in corn area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co believes the summer corn area in Brazil may drop between 20 and 30 percent in the 2017-2018 cycle, Rodrigo Santos, Chief Executive of South American operations, told reporters on Wednesday at an event in São Paulo.

Santos said total corn area should also fall after Brazil plows its second corn crop of the year, planted after soybeans are harvested, but could not provide an estimate for the drop. An expected reduction in winter corn investments is also likely to impact that crop. “Corn buyers have expressed concern over (Brazil) corn supplies next year,” Santos said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
