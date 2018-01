SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Brazil unit of Monsanto expects to run field tests with INTACTA2 XTEND genetically-modified soy seed in the 2019/20 crop - company statement

* Monsanto expects to launch the dicamba-resistant soy seed INTACTA2 XTEND commercially in Brazil in 2020 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora)