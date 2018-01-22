Brazil suggests Monsanto's Intacta patent should be voided

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s patent office has concluded that Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2 Pro patent should be declared void, according to court filings seen by Reuters regarding a lawsuit against the company by soy growers association Aprosoja.

In the Jan. 17 document, the solicitor general’s office said patent office INPI issued the technical opinion after reexamining the issue. In November Aprosoja asked a federal court to cancel Monsanto’s Intacta patent in Brazil, claiming it did not bring real technological innovation. Intacta’s patent protection extends through October 2022.

Monsanto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.