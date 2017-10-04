FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 14 days ago

Brazil agency defers Bayer-Monsanto decision, cites anti-trust concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A unit of Brazil’s competition regulator Cade has postponed a decision on whether to approve the $66 billion takeover of Monsanto Co. by German life sciences firm Bayer SA, a document released on the agency’s website shows.

Recommending structural solutions as a condition to give final approval for the deal, the unit said efficiencies from the combination of the two companies were insufficient to mitigate competition concerns.

The unit deferred a final decision to Cade’s seven-strong tribunal, the document said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Alexander Smith)

