Bayer offers to sell global vegetable seeds business in Monsanto deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bayer plans to sell its global vegetable seeds business and allow BASF exclusive access to its digital farming data in a bid to address EU antitrust worries about its $63.5 billion purchase of Monsanto, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The German drug and crop chemical maker submitted its offer last week after the European Commission said the deal may reduce competition in pesticides, seeds and plant traits such as herbicide tolerance and insect resistance.

Bayer clinched a deal in October last year to sell its seed and herbicide businesses to BASF for 5.9 billion euros ($7.2 billion). ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)