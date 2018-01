BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust investigators said on Monday they had extended their investigation into Bayer’s bid for Monsanto by five working days until March 12, without giving a reason.

The $66 billion deal would make Bayer the world’s largest pesticides and seeds company, an outcome already facing strong criticism from environmentalists and some farm groups. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)