EU regulators to warn Bayer about Monsanto bid - source
#Regulatory News
December 8, 2017 / 4:50 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

EU regulators to warn Bayer about Monsanto bid - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to warn Bayer in the coming weeks that its planned takeover of U.S. seed maker Monsanto may hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The European Commission is expected to send a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the companies in the coming weeks, but a final decision has not yet been made, the person said.

The deal would create the world’s largest pesticides and seeds company, a move which has stirred concerns by environmentalists and some farming groups. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
