FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 13, 2018 / 2:32 PM / a day ago

Russian anti-monopoly watchdog says is being sued by Germany's Bayer - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German’s Bayer has taken Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service to court in relation to Bayer’s planned deal with U.S. seed-maker Monsanto , the RIA news agency quoted the Russian watchdog as saying on Tuesday.

It did not provide further details.

In November, the watchdog said that Bayer’s planned takeover of Monsanto could create significant risks to competition on the Russian market. The proposed solutions included Bayer sharing breeding technologies and giving Russia access to digital farming data. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.