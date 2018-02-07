FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Bayer-Monsanto deal edges closer to Brazil antitrust approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The official analyzing Bayer AG’s proposed takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co at Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade on Wednesday recommended the approval of the deal, under certain conditions.

The transaction, valued at $66 billion when announced in September 2016, would create the world’s largest seeds and pesticides company. The sale of some of Bayer’s assets to BASF , which has already been agreed on by both firms, is enough to address antitrust concerns, reporting commissioner Paulo Burnier da Silveira said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
