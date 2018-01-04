FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto's Q1 profit rises
January 4, 2018 / 1:29 PM / a day ago

Monsanto's Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG, reported a bigger profit, helped by a gain from asset sales and lower expenses.

Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $169 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $29 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, known for its genetically engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, rose marginally to $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

