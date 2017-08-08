FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 bln euros - Boersen-Zeitung
August 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 6 days ago

CORRECTED-Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 bln euros - Boersen-Zeitung

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Monday)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

The Tuscan bank, the world's oldest still in business, has for years been at the forefront of Italy's slow-brewing banking crisis, burdened by bad loans and a mismanagement scandal.

Last month, Italy published a decree authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros rescue of Italy's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

Monte dei Paschi, which is due to publish results on Aug. 11, was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8471 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes

