FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 bln euros - Boersen-Zeitung
Sections
Featured
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
TENNIS
Federer brushes aside Nadal to win Shanghai Masters
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
NSL to pursue intellectual property case with Monsanto
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in 2 months

CORRECTED-Monte dei Paschi H1 loss exceeds 3 bln euros - Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Monday)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

The Tuscan bank, the world’s oldest still in business, has for years been at the forefront of Italy’s slow-brewing banking crisis, burdened by bad loans and a mismanagement scandal.

Last month, Italy published a decree authorising a state recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros rescue of Italy’s fourth-biggest bank into effect.

Monte dei Paschi, which is due to publish results on Aug. 11, was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8471 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.