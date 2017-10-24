Monte dei Paschi shares to re-list on Oct. 25

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday its shares would resume trading on October 25 after the market regulator approved a document for their relisting.

Monte dei Paschi’s shares have not traded in Milan since December 2016, when the bank failed to raise capital from investors and had to seek help from the state ahead of an 8 billion euro rescue.

The bank also said third-quarter results would be submitted to the board for approval on November 7 instead of October 27.