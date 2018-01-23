FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

Morgan Stanley names Asia banker as global co-head of consumer retail i-banking -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley on Tuesday named its senior Asia dealmaker David Aronovitch as global co-head of consumer retail investment banking, who will share the coverage responsibility with David Ciagne and Ben Frost, as per an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Aronovitch, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 as an analyst and worked in New York and London before relocating to Asia in 2006, will continue to head Asia Pacific consumer retail investment banking, the memo said.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.

In the memo to the staff, Morgan Stanley also announced that Sam Kim, who has worked as a vice-chairman at the bank’s investment banking division in Asia since 2014, will become chairman of Asia Pacific M&A, based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Kane Wu, writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
