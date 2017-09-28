CFTC says Morgan Stanley unit to pay $500,000 over supervision failures

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC agreed to pay $500,000 to settle charges it failed to properly supervise reconciliation of exchange and clearing fees with the amounts it ultimately charged customers for certain transactions.

The CFTC said in a statement it found that between 2009 and April 2016, the Morgan Stanley subsidiary overcharged customers in the United States $1,550,182 and customers of an affiliate were overcharged $1,439,047. It said the unit fully refunded nearly all of the affected customers and has otherwise taken responsibility for the relevant remaining amounts. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; editing by Diane Craft)