Morgan Stanley ordered to pay $350,000 penalty for data reporting flaws
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 4:10 PM / a day ago

Morgan Stanley ordered to pay $350,000 penalty for data reporting flaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Morgan Stanley to pay a $350,000 penalty for failing to comply with rules that require large traders to include large amounts of futures and options data in reports to the agency.

The CFTC said Morgan Stanley omitted the mandatory futures and options data from its reports over a 10-year period from 2007 to 2017. The information, primarily for contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, is used to help the CFTC evaluate potential market risks. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

