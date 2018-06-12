FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 12, 2018 / 6:18 PM / in 25 minutes

Morgan Stanley's 'most attractive business' is fixed income - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman called the bank’s fixed-income group its “most attractive business” on Tuesday at a conference the Wall Street firm held in New York.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on a building in San Diego, California, U.S., September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Despite being one of Morgan Stanley’s smallest divisions, Gorman said, it has enormous incremental upside. Last year, the bank set a target to produce $1 billion in quarterly fixed-income revenue, on average, each year.

Gorman, who is also chairman of Morgan Stanley, added the U.S. bank will move 400-500 employees out of the United Kingdom to other European nations as a result of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

    Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.