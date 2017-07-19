FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 22 days ago

Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit rises 11.4 pct

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported an 11.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength in its investment banking and wealth management businesses.

Earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $1.59 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to 87 cents from 75 cents.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures were comparable.

Investment banking revenue rose 25 percent to $1.53 billion.

Arch-rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 40 percent drop in bond trading revenue on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, wraps up the quarterly earnings season for the big lenders. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.