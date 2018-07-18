FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 18, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley beats estimates on higher trading revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by gains in its fixed income and equities trading businesses, sending its shares up 3.3 percent.

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Net revenue from the bank’s sales and trading business rose 18 percent to $3.76 billion, with fixed income and equity trading businesses recording gains of 12 percent and 15 percent.

In contrast, rival Goldman Sachs’ trading revenue rose 17 percent, with bond trading showing a 45 percent jump and equity remaining flat in its second quarter.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley’s shareholders rose 43 percent to $2.27 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.25 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Morgan Stanley’s net revenue rose 11.6 percent to $10.61 billion, with institutional securities accounting for 53.8 percent of the gains. Institutional securities business comprises the bank’s investment banking and trading units.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.