MOVES-Morgan Stanley's head of sports, entertainment division to leave
November 9, 2017 / 11:03 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley's head of sports, entertainment division to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The head of Morgan Stanley wealth management’s global sports and entertainment division is leaving the firm, a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.

A 28-year veteran of the firm, Drew Hawkins oversaw roughly 80 advisers who collectively managed around $45 billion of assets belonging to celebrities and professional athletes.

Hawkins could not immediately be reached for comment. The firm declined to comment on when his last day would be or whether it has named a replacement for Hawkins. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts)

