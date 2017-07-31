FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets
July 31, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

12 Min Read

    Aug. 1 (Reuters) - 
 Stock Markets                  Net Chng    Stock Markets                    Net Chng
 S&P/ASX 200**   5,720.591      17.782      NZX 50**            7,693.99     54.480
 DJIA**          21,891.12      60.81       NIKKEI**            19,925.18    -34.66
 Nasdaq**        6,348.123      -26.554     FTSE**              7,372        3.63
 S&P 500**       2,470.30       -1.80       Hang Seng**         27,323.99    344.60
 SPI 200 Fut     5,660          -1.00       STI**               3,329.52     -1.23
 SSEC**          3,274.1328     20.89       KOSPI**             2,402.71     1.72
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
 Bonds                          Net Chng    Bonds                            Net Chng
 JP 10 YR Bond   0.078          0.002       KR 10 YR Bond       2.225        -0.009
 AU 10 YR Bond   2.712          0.018       US 10 YR Bond       2.296        0.009
 NZ 10 YR Bond   3.025          0.02        US 30 YR Bond       2.9015       0.011
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--    
 Currencies                     Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 SGD US$         1.3571         0.0024      KRW US$             1,118.45     0.05
 AUD US$         0.8002         -0.0002     NZD US$             0.7506       -0.0007
 EUR US$         1.1837         -0.0003     Yen US$             110.25       0
 THB US$         33.27          -0.02       PHP US$             50.441       -0.008
 IDR US$         13,324         -2          INR US$             64.17        0.06
 MYR US$         4.28           0.0005      TWD US$             30.227       -0.075
 CNY US$         6.729          -0.0122     HKD US$             7.8098       -0.0002
 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--     
 Commodities                    Net Chng                                     Net Chng
 Spot Gold       1,269.05       0.3         Silver (Lon)        16.79        0.13
 U.S. Gold Fut   1,266.6        -1.8        Brent Crude         52.62        0.1
 Iron Ore        CNY581.5       27.5        TRJCRB Index        182.6423     0.5223
 TOCOM Rubber    JPY204.6       -1.1        LME Copper          6,373        48
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--  
    ** indicates closing price 
    All prices as of 21:45 GMT
    
    EQUITIES

    GLOBAL - Retreating U.S. technology shares and soft European markets capped world
equity gains on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in over a year
against a basket of major currencies.
    European shares initially gained on a boost from HSBC, as Europe's biggest bank
unveiled a 5-percent rise in half-year profits and a third share buyback in a year. But
they later retreated amid weakness in tobacco stocks and some broker downgrades.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    NEW YORK -  The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record closing high on Monday,
helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies
checked the S&P 500 and pulled the Nasdaq lower.
    The S&P 500 information technology dipped 0.53 percent, with Facebook
 falling 1.86 percent and Alphabet, Google's parent company, down 1.34
percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Weakness among tobacco stocks and some broker downgrades weighed on
European shares, sending them lower on the final trading day of July as analysts
dissected what was beginning to look like an "underwhelming" earnings season.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent while euro zone
stocks and blue chips fell 0.3 to 0.4 percent. Britain's commodity-heavy
FTSE 100 index held on to 0.1 percent gains while France's CAC 40
underperformed, hitting its lowest in three months.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei ended slightly softer on Monday and at 6-1/2-week lows as a
sell-off in index heavyweight stocks SoftBank and Fanuc offset gains in steelmakers and
other companies with upbeat earnings.
    The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,925.18 points, its lowest close since
June 15. For the month, the Nikkei shed 0.5 percent, snapping a thhree-month winning
streak.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SHANGHAI - China stocks extended gains on Monday, as investors piled into resource
firms which forecast jumps in first-half earnings, reinforcing a rotation into blue
chips that feature solid growth and fundamentals.
    The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,737.87, while the
Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 percent to 3,273.03 points, its highest
since mid-April.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Tuesday ahead of
Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day where the central bank is
expected to stand pat on its cash rate. 
    The local share price index futures fell 0.02 percent to 5,660, a
60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
rose 0.3 percent on Monday. 
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - South Korean shares reversed course to turn up on Monday, ending the month
up and capping the longest running streak in history on the back of strong corporate
earnings.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at
2,402.71 points, pulling back from an intraday loss of as much as 0.5 percent.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE

    NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar hit a more than 2-1/2-year low against the euro on
Monday on month-end portfolio adjustments and uncertainty over the U.S. political
outlook after the departure of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
    The euro hit more than 2-1/2-year peaks against the dollar earlier in the session
on month-end buying and euro zone inflation data that kept expectations for a more
hawkish European Central Bank alive. It extended gains to trade as much as 0.8 percent
higher against the dollar on the day after the New York Times reported U.S. President
Donald Trump had decided to remove Scaramucci.
    For a full report, click on

    - - - -
    
    CHINA - China's yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the official
guidance was fixed at the strongest level in over nine months, putting the currency on
course for the third straight month of gains.
    The People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.7283 per dollar on
Monday, the highest level since Oct. 14, 2016, to reflect broad weakness in the
greenback.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar steadied near a two-year peak on Monday, on track
for its best monthly performance since January, while its New Zealand counterpart was
set for a third straight month of gains.
    The Australian dollar stood at $0.7982, not far from $0.8066 touched on
Thursday - its highest since May 2015. The Aussie climbed about 0.9 percent last week
and has added 3.8 percent this month so far.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    SEOUL - The South Korean won extended gains and ended at 1,119.0 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of
1,122.1.
    The currency rose 0.3 percent for the month, underpinned by a U.S. dollar that has
been buffeted by U.S. political uncertainty and reduced expectations of another Federal
Reserve rate increase before year-end.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TREASURIES
    
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday before a heavy week of data, which
will culminate in Friday's employment report for July, and as investors waited on
Wednesday's refunding announcement for the coming quarter.
    Data on Monday showed that contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rebounded
in June after three straight monthly declines, while factory activity in the Midwest
slowed this month after hitting a three-year high in June.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    LONDON - Southern European government bond yields slipped on Monday as euro zone
inflation for July remained well short of the European Central Bank target, thereby
weakening the case for a rapid unwinding of monetary stimulus.
    On Friday, euro zone yields had shot up across the board, with Germany's 10-year
borrowing costs hitting 19-month highs, after German inflation for July beat
expectations, rising 1.5 percent rather than the 1.4 percent forecast by most.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday as some nervousness
prevailed ahead of the Bank of Japan's debt-buying operation plan for August.
    The benchmark 10-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.075 percent
and the 20-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.590 percent.
    For a full report, click on
 
    
    COMMODITIES
    
    GOLD

    Gold hit its highest in almost seven weeks on Monday, boosted by a struggling
dollar and U.S. economic data that cast doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will raise
rates again this year.
    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,267.4 an ounce by 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT), after rising to its highest since June 14 at $1,270.98. It is on course for a 2.1
percent rise this month, its strongest monthly performance since February. U.S. gold
futures settled down 0.1 percent at $1,266.60.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    IRON ORE
    
    China's iron ore futures surged nearly 8 percent on Monday, hitting their trade
limit-up with their best daily performance since November 2016, underscoring concerns
over tight supply amid environmental inspections and strong restocking demand.
    "Environmental inspections have caused great impact on iron ore prices. Production
in some mines, processing plants and mills are being disrupted," said an iron ore
trader in Beijing.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    BASE METALS
    
    The price of copper hit a two-year peak on Monday on upbeat manufacturing data in
top consumer China, while nickel hit a near four-month high on renewed supply worries
and soaring steel prices.
    Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled slightly in July, as foreign demand
for Chinese goods slackened, but a government-led drive to develop infrastructure
boosted growth in the construction sector.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    OIL
    
    Oil prices rose to two-month highs on Monday, ending the strongest month of the
year for crude futures, boosted in part by expectations of U.S. sanctions against
Venezuela's oil sector and as supply concerns have waned in recent weeks.
    During the trading day, chatter centered around potential U.S. Treasury sanctions
targeting the country's oil sector in response to Venezuela's Sunday election which
Washington denounced as a "sham."
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    PALM OIL
    
    Malaysian palm oil futures hit a near four-month high in early trade on Monday,
tracking overnight gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and on forecasts of
lower-than-expected output increases and end-stocks.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.8 percent to 2,675 ringgit ($625.00) at the
close of trade. It had earlier hit a near four-month high of 2,705 ringgit, its
strongest level since April 6.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -
    
    RUBBER
    
    Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures closed up 0.6 percent on Monday on the back of gains
in oil prices to a two-month high.
    Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone for tyre rubber prices
in Southeast Asia, gained after touching a near two-week low in the night session.
    For a full report, click on
    
    - - - -

 (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)

