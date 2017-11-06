UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,953.78 -6.076 NZX 50** 8,053.63 -22.73 DJIA** 23,548.83 9.71 NIKKEI** 22,548.35 9.23 Nasdaq** 6,786.436 22.001 FTSE** 7,562.28 1.93 S&P 500** 2,591.13 3.29 Hang Seng** 28,596.8 -6.81 SPI 200 Fut 5,961 28.0 STI** 3,381.85 -0.46 SSEC** 3,389.1171 17.37 KOSPI** 2,549.41 -8.56 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.029 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.549 0.024 AU 10 YR Bond 2.602 0.023 US 10 YR Bond 2.3181 -0.025 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.825 0.045 US 30 YR Bond 2.7949 -0.027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3619 -0.0031 KRW US$ 1,111.43 -3.86 AUD US$ 0.7687 0.0036 NZD US$ 0.6932 0.0028 EUR US$ 1.1609 0.0002 Yen US$ 113.76 -0.30 THB US$ 33.09 -0.07 PHP US$ 51.119 -0.12 IDR US$ 13,523 28 INR US$ 64.62 0.07 MYR US$ 4.23 -0.004 TWD US$ 30.204 0.032 CNY US$ 6.6339 -0.0036 HKD US$ 7.8016 -0.0002 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,280.91 11.45 Silver (Lon) 17.245 0.4420 U.S. Gold Fut 1,282.2 13.0 Brent Crude 64.27 2.20 Iron Ore CNY471.0 16.5 TRJCRB Index 192.568 3.1878 TOCOM Rubber JPY206.3 1.3 LME Copper 6,972.0 77.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2101 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Oil prices surged to their highest since July 2015 on Monday as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power with a crackdown on corruption, while shares worldwide were little changed and key currencies stayed in tight ranges. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries rose 0.2 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose to record highs on Monday after Broadcom made a monster bid for Qualcomm and investors bet that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes would bolster earnings. At 2:25 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 23,563.4 points, while the S&P 500 had gained 0.15 percent to 2,591.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 percent to 6,784.76. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares ended the day in positive territory on Monday after a session in which promising euro zone economic data and rising oil prices failed to offset some earnings and corporate news disappointment. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose a little more than 0.1 percent to 396.59 points, within range of two-year highs. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Monday as weakness in the banking sector offset gains in index-heavy Fast Retailing, while Subaru tumbled after the company cut its annual profit forecasts. The Nikkei ended almost unchanged at 22,548.35, after rising as high as 22,644.68, its highest intraday level since June 1996. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Monday as robust gains in consumer and healthcare firms helped the market recoup earlier losses after curbs out of Beijing weighed on the banking and property sectors. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 4,020.89 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.5 percent at 3,388.17 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street which hit record high close and a jump in oil prices as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend with an anti-corruption crackdown. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, or 28 points, to 5,961, a 7.8 discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won rose and bond yields rose. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.56 points or 0.33 percent at 2,549.41. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar stumbled against a basket of currencies on Monday, giving up some recent gains, as uncertainties related to proposed U.S. tax revisions and the future composition of the Federal Open Market Committee discouraged traders from bidding the greenback higher. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.19 percent at 94.764. The index has risen nearly 3 percent since mid-September. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan inched up against the U.S. dollar by midday on Monday, underpinned by corporate dollar sales, while its value on a trade-weighted basis has risen to its best level since July 2016. The yuan strengthened around 0.21 percent against the greenback last week, but on a trade-weighted basis it edged up about 0.34 percent against a basket of currencies of trading partners in the same period, according to official data from the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar huddled near four-month lows on Monday as investors wagered the country's central bank would reiterate its neutral stance at a policy meeting this week following a run of soft domestic data. The Aussie dollar was stuck at $0.7642, just a whisker from its recent rough at $0.7625. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won rose and bond yields rose. The won was quoted at 1,114.18 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.75 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The gap between U.S. short-dated and long-dated Treasury yields on Monday contracted to its tightest levels in a decade as sluggish domestic inflation underpinned demand for longer-maturity government bonds. The yield spread between two-year and 10-year Treasuries broke below 70 basis points, a level last seen in November 2007, Reuters data showed. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 2.318 percent after hitting its lowest level in two weeks, while the two-year yield slipped nearly 1 basis point at 1.617 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - German government borrowing costs held near a two-month low on Monday after data showed the European Central Bank will reinvest nearly 130 billion euros into the bond market in the coming year, underpinning euro zone debt yields. Yields on lower-rated Spanish and Italian bonds slipped, but by less than a basis point in either case. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, with the benchmark yield dropping to a more than one-month low as JGB investors covered short positions as markets opened after a long weekend due to a national holiday. The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield shed 2.5 basis points to 0.025 percent, its lowest since Sept. 26. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday, extending gains as geopolitical risks drove investors to safe-haven assets after the metal's third-straight weekly decline. Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,281.46 an ounce by 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $12.40, or 1 percent, at $1,281.60 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures surged more than 6 percent to their strongest level in two weeks on Monday, tracking firmer steel prices after China's top steel producing province surpassed its capacity reduction targets for the year. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 6.1 percent to end at 468 yuan per tonne, just off the day's peak of 469 yuan, the highest since Oct. 23. Coking coal finished 2.7 percent higher at 1,166.50 yuan per tonne, after hitting a nearly three-week top of 1,174.50 yuan. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Nickel and copper rose on Monday, boosted by expectations of healthy demand from the electric vehicle sector, a pollution crackdown in China and signs of solid global economic growth. London Metal Exchange nickel ended up 1.5 percent at $12,920 a tonne, having gained nearly 10 percent last week to hit a high above $13,000, its loftiest level since June 2015. Copper closed up 1.1 percent at $6,970, paring losses from the previous session. Copper prices have climbed 7 percent this quarter and are eyeing a sixth straight quarter of growth. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose 3 percent on Monday, hitting the highest since early July 2015, as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend with an anti-corruption crackdown, while the U.S. rig count fell and markets continued to tighten. Brent crude futures were trading $1.86 or 3 percent higher at $62.46 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (1700 GMT). For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Monday evening, charting a third consecutive day of losses as sentiment turned bearish over expectations of rising production and end-stock levels. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.8 percent down at 2,783 ringgit ($657.92) a tonne, having touched a low of 2,780 ringgit, its weakest since Oct. 25. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit a near four-week high on Monday, helped by a jump in Shanghai futures to highest in five weeks and the yen's decline to a near eight-month low against the dollar, brokers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April delivery, finished 5.2 yen higher at 205 yen ($1.79) per kg after hitting 205.2 yen, its highest since Oct. 10. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)