UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,014.341 60.52 NZX 50** 8,049.67 -3.96 DJIA** 23,537.63 -10.88 NIKKEI** 22,937.6 389.25 Nasdaq** 6,765.309 -21.164 FTSE** 7,513.11 -49.17 S&P 500** 2,588.80 -2.37 Hang Seng** 28,994.34 397.54 SPI 200 Fut 5,974.0 -28.0 STI** 3,413.1 31.25 SSEC** 3,415.1419 26.97 KOSPI** 2,545.44 -3.97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.032 0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.541 -0.008 AU 10 YR Bond 2.594 0 US 10 YR Bond 2.3127 -0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.835 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.7747 -0.021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3643 0.0027 KRW US$ 1,114.81 2.98 AUD US$ 0.7644 -0.0048 NZD US$ 0.6904 -0.0040 EUR US$ 1.1589 -0.0023 Yen US$ 113.92 0.24 THB US$ 33.14 0.0020 PHP US$ 51.425 0.308 IDR US$ 13,512 -11 INR US$ 65.05 0.43 MYR US$ 4.2285 -0.0015 TWD US$ 30.17 -0.034 CNY US$ 6.6395 0.0056 HKD US$ 7.8046 0.0030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,276.0699 -5.4401 Silver (Lon) 16.94 -0.286 U.S. Gold Fut 1,276.5 -5.1 Brent Crude 63.69 -0.58 Iron Ore CNY463.0 -5.5 TRJCRB Index 191.847 -0.721 TOCOM Rubber JPY204.2 -1.8 LME Copper 6,826.0 -144.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2047 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - A global rally in stocks paused on Tuesday, halting a nine-day advance that had sent the most widely tracked index of world stock markets to record highs. All three of Wall Street's major indexes dipped in U.S. afternoon trading, sending the MSCI 47-country 'All World' index down slightly after it had hit record highs above 500 points after Japan's Nikkei notched its best level since 1992 and Germany's DAX scored a record high. The index is up nearly 20 percent for the year to date. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street dipped on Tuesday after a disappointing profit forecast from Priceline and as investors fretted that a Republican plan to cut corporate taxes could be watered down. At 2:56 pm ET (1956 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 23,525.73 points, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.15 percent to 2,587.35. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares pulled back from two-year highs on Tuesday as heavyweight defensive sectors dropped and some earnings reports disappointed, though oil stocks were a bright spot. The pan-European STOXX 600 index reversed earlier gains to end the session 0.5 percent lower, after trading at its highest level since August 2015 over the past few days. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index jumped to a near 26-year-high on Tuesday, as foreign investors piled in on expectations of strong earnings from Japan Inc., while Wall Street's strength underpinned sentiment. The Nikkei share average opened lower but later soared and closed 1.7 percent higher at 22,937.60, the highest closing level since January 1992. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's blue-chips index extended its rise on Tuesday to close at a two-year high, aided by robust gains in banking and energy firms, and also drawing strength from the investor confidence that pushed Wall Street to another record overnight. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent, to 4,054.25 points, the highest level since August 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.7 percent to 3,413.57 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to retreat on Wednesday from their near 10 year-highs recorded in the previous session, tracking a sell-off in Wall Street, with energy stocks hurt by a slip in oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.367 percent, or 22 points to 5,979, a 35.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened Tuesday. The Korean won rose while bond yields fell. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.97 points or 0.16 percent at 2,545.44. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rebounded against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors renewed bets that monetary policy will continue to diverge between the United States and the euro zone. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.35 percent at 95.091. The index is just shy of the three-month high of 95.150 hit late last month. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan inched up against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, in line with the central bank's slightly stronger midpoint fix, following a fall in the greenback. The yuan opened in the spot market at 6.6260 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6236 at midday, 103 pips firmer than the previous late session close. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar briefly ticked up on Tuesday after the country's central bank sounded less dovish than bears had wagered at its policy meeting, while the New Zealand dollar hovered near two-week highs. The Aussie initially shot up to $0.7698 as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates at record lows as expected but stuck with a prediction that economic growth would pick up to around 3 percent over the next few years, nudging unemployment lower. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened Tuesday. The Korean won rose while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,111.33 per U.S. dollar, up 0.04 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.15 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday in advance of a $24 billion auction of three-year government debt, the first part of this week's $64 billion quarterly refunding whose proceeds will be used to repay $42.7 billion to bondholders. At 8:52 a.m. (1352 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.320 percent, unchanged from late Monday when it hit a two-week low. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Southern Europe led a fall in bond yields in the single currency bloc on Tuesday after latest ECB data highlighted that central bank buying will provide considerable support to regional bond markets over the coming year. Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled 7 basis points to 1.70 percent, its lowest level since mid-November 2016. That squeezed the gap over German Bund yields to 138 bps, its narrowest since October 2016. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were mostly stronger on Tuesday following robust results in a liquidity-enhancing auction and overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries, although gains were limited by Tokyo shares rallying to a 26-year high. The two-year yield, five-year yield and 20-year yield declined by 0.5 basis point to minus 0.190 percent, minus 0.130 percent and 0.560 percent, respectively. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold prices fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, retreating a bit from the previous day's rally as a stronger U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of safe-haven investments, and oil prices also dipped. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,275.30 an ounce by 1:47 p.m. EST (1847 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $5.80, or 0.5 percent, at $1,275.80 per ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Iron ore futures in China rallied to their highest in nearly six weeks on Tuesday, extending recent gains along with steel prices, although steel production curbs over winter suggest further price increases in the raw material may be limited. Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped as far as 475 yuan per tonne, its loftiest since Sept. 28. It closed 3.2 percent higher at 469 yuan. Coke climbed 3.7 percent to 1,831 yuan a tonne and coking coal gained 2.6 percent to 1,185 yuan. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Nickel fell sharply on Tuesday as a stronger dollar encouraged investors to take profits after prices rose almost 10 percent to two-year highs last week on growing expectations of demand from manufacturers of batteries used to power electric vehicles. Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange closed 2.1 percent down at $12,655 a tonne, having last week reached $13,030, its highest since June 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil eased on Tuesday after rising to the highest since July 2015 the previous day, while tension flared between Saudi Arabia and Iran and the Saudi crown prince tightened his grip on power. Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $63.76 a barrel by 12:32 p.m. (1732 GMT), having climbed 3.5 percent on Monday. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures rose slightly in evening trade on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of declines as they tracked overnight strength in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,785 ringgit ($658.63) a tonne at the close. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures hit their highest in nearly a month on Tuesday, helped by a firm Shanghai market. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April delivery, finished up 1 yen at 206 yen ($1.81) per kg after touching 207 yen earlier, the highest since Oct. 10. For a full report, click on - - - -