UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 10 (Reuters) - EQUITIES GLOBAL - Broad equity market declines in Asia and Europe on Thursday, combined with growing concerns that the Republican-led corporate U.S. tax cut may not pass this year, threatened to spoil the longest winning streak for MSCI's global stock index since 2003. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.64 points, or 0.9 percent, to 23,351.72, the S&P 500 lost 23.38 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,571 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.43 points, or 1.29 percent, to 6,701.69. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street dropped on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple and other technology stocks as investors turned their attention to a U.S. Senate Republican plan that could delay corporate tax rate cuts expected by investors. At 2:20 pm ET (1920 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52 percent at 23,441.42, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.53 percent to 2,580.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.78 percent to 6,735.91. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares fell on Thursday as a series of underwhelming earning updates, including from industrial giant Siemens, prompted investors to take profits out of a market still trading near two-year highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index fell 1.1 percent, suffering its biggest daily loss since end-June, while Germany's DAX fell 1.5 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares ended down on Thursday after dramatic intraday swings took the Nikkei and Topix indexes to multi-decade highs only to plunge in the afternoon on futures-driven trading ahead of the following day's options settlement. But when the dust settled, the Nikkei ended down 0.2 percent at 22,868.71, after tumbling from a morning high of 23,382.15 to an afternoon session low of 22,522.83, its biggest one-day move since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump one year ago. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks rose on Thursday, led by the blue-chip index scaling a fresh two-year high, as investors were encouraged by strong inflation data that showed economic momentum remains robust. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 4,075.90 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.4 percent to 3,427.79 points. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are expected to drift lower on Friday tracking a broad sell-off on Wall Street and other major bourses, as concerns over delay in the Republican-led corporate U.S. tax cut hurt risk sentiment. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 28 points to 6,015, a 34.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 12.70 points to 8,008.39 in early trade. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened slightly on Thursday. The Korean won was steady while bond yields fell. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.83 points or 0.07 percent at 2,550.57. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar slipped to a six-day low against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors balked at emerging details of the U.S. Senate Republicans' version of a tax cut plan. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.4 percent to 94.482. For a full report, click on - - - - CHINA - China's yuan traded largely flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, responding to balanced corporate flows and some uncertainty over the greenback's near term movements in overseas markets, traders said. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.6350 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6315 at midday, only 2 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.02 percent stronger than the midpoint. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The New Zealand dollar rose on Thursday after the country's central bank signalled a faster track for inflation and interest rate increases, while the Australian dollar stayed within recent ranges. In response, the New Zealand dollar climbed as high as $0.6974, a level not seen since Oct. 24, from Wednesday's low of $0.6898. The Australian dollar trod water around $0.7685, staying trapped in a recent range of $0.7622 and $0.7729. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened slightly on Thursday. The Korean won was steady while bond yields fell. The won was quoted at 1,114.47 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,112.05 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their initial increase further as data showed average investor demand for $15 billion worth of 30-year government bonds, the last part of this week's $64 billion quarterly refunding. At 1:09 p.m. (1809 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was 2.317 percent on the open market, unchanged from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was up nearly 1 basis point at 2.793 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - A sell-off in German bund futures on Thursday triggered a broad-based spike in euro zone bond yields, reversing days of strong gains for government bonds in the bloc. The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, was up 6 basis points to 0.38 percent; its first daily rise in nearly a week. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Most Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday, while superlong maturities came off their highs after a 30-year bond sale. The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.025 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract 2JGBv1 ended down 0.04 point at 150.95. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold was higher on Thursday as a weaker dollar pushed prices during the session to a three-week high for the second time in successive days, while palladium dipped but stayed close to 16-year peak hit during the session. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,286.27 an ounce by 1:42 p.m. EST (1842 GMT), after touching $1,288.13, its highest since Oct. 20. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures pulled back from a seven-week high in volatile trading on Thursday as investors took profits in the steelmaking raw material, demand for which was at risk as many steel mills cut output as part of Beijing's fight against smog. The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.2 percent at 460.50 yuan ($69) a tonne, after rising as much as 2.9 percent to an intraday peak of 479.50 yuan, its strongest since Sept. 21. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Nickel fell more than 3 percent on Thursday, slipping further from the more than two-year high it hit last week on speculation that an expected electric vehicle boom would drive up demand. London Metal Exchange nickel closed down 3.1 percent at $12,300 a tonne, its biggest one-day slide since September 22. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, supported by supply cuts by major exporters as well as continuing concern about political developments in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude oil was up 59 cents or 0.9 percent to $64.08 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. (1630), still close to Tuesday's intra-day high of $64.65, which was the highest since June 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell in the second half of trade on Thursday, dropping from a one-week high earlier in the session on expectations of weaker cargo surveyor export data scheduled for release on Friday. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,809 ringgit ($668.01) a tonne at the close of trade, snapping two earlier sessions of gains. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures fell further on Thursday, weighed down by a decline in Shanghai futures and worries over sluggish global demand for rubber, brokers said. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for April delivery, finished 1.6 yen lower at 203.1 yen ($1.79) per kg. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)