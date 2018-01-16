UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6048.6 -28.5 NZX 50** 8,250.54 39.17 DJIA** 25,792.86 -10.33 NIKKEI** 23,951.81 236.93 Nasdaq** 7,223.685 -37.377 FTSE** 7,755.93 -13.21 S&P 500** 2,776.42 -9.82 Hang Seng** 31,904.75 565.88 SPI 200 Fut 5968.0 -26.0 STI** 3,550.21 13.80 SSEC** 3,437.4848 27.00 KOSPI** 2521.74 18.01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.08 0 KR 10 YR Bond 2.642 -0.015 AU 10 YR Bond 2.747 -0.005 US 10 YR Bond 2.5444 -0.008 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.89 -0.02 US 30 YR Bond 2.8333 -0.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3202 -0.0017 KRW US$ 1,064.72 2.29 AUD US$ 0.7963 -0.0003 NZD US$ 0.7276 -0.0023 EUR US$ 1.2269 0.0008 Yen US$ 110.29 -0.23 THB US$ 31.92 -0.01 PHP US$ 50.609 0.264 IDR US$ 13,337 3 INR US$ 64.01 0.5 MYR US$ 3.954 0 TWD US$ 29.555 0.013 CNY US$ 6.4369 0.0045 HKD US$ 7.8227 -0.0003 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,339.14 -0.52 Silver (Lon) 17.19 -0.16 U.S. Gold Fut 1,339.4 4.5 Brent Crude 69.25 -1.01 Iron Ore CNY531.5 -4.5 TRJCRB Index 195.1056 -0.9504 TOCOM Rubber JPY210.6 -2.3 LME Copper 7,111.5 -98.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2027 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - World stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, giving back earlier gains as Wall Street retreated from initial highs as a decline in oil and metals weighed on the energy and materials sectors. Wall Street initially moved higher, as the Dow breached the 26,000 mark for the first time. The healthcare sector, up 0.52 percent, provided support to the upside, with Merck up 6.9 percent and UnitedHealth up 2.3 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street's major stock indexes pared gains in late afternoon trading on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector. The energy sector fell 1.0 percent as Brent crude oil shed some of its recent gains, falling nearly $1 per barrel. Industrials and materials were the other major laggards on the S&P, down 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares ended little changed on Tuesday as losses among commodity stocks more than offset initial gains due to a series of well-received trading updates. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended flat, while euro zone stocks added 0.3 percent as the euro gave up some of its strength against the dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since late 1991 on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar supported exporter stocks and expectations for strong corporate earnings bolstered investor sentiment. The Nikkei ended 1 percent higher at 23,951.81 after reaching an intraday peak of 23,962.07, its highest since November 1991. The index had slipped to as low as 23,588.07 on Friday when the dollar took a steep dive versus its Japanese peer. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index closing at a 30-month high, led by a surge in real estate firms, even as a poll backed expectations that growth in the Asian economic powerhouse will slow in 2018. China's economy is expected to cool this year as a government-led crackdown on debt risks and factory pollution drag on overall activity, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, as a decline in oil and metal prices could weigh on the energy and materials sectors. The local share price index futures dropped 0.6 percent, or 36 points to 5,956, a 90.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won was unchanged and bond yields were steady. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 18.01 points or 0.72 percent at 2,521.74. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro held close to a three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, as the common currency recovered from earlier losses tied to doubts that the European Central Bank would back away from its pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's meeting. Digital currencies tumbled, with bitcoin dropping as much as 18 percent to a four-week low near $11,000 after reports suggested it was still possible that South Korea could ban trading them, which intensified fears of a wider regulatory crackdown. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan, which has climbed against the U.S. dollar over the past four days, advanced to its highest level in more than two years at the official local close on Tuesday, supported by a stronger official fixing and heavy corporate dollar selling. The spot market opened at 6.4405 per dollar and changed hands at 6.4366 per dollar by the 0830 GMT domestic close, the strongest since Dec. 9, 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars faded from four-month highs on Tuesday as speculators took profits on short U.S. dollar positions after several sessions of heavy selling. The Aussie edged back just a touch to $0.7955, having jumped 0.7 percent on Monday to a peak of $0.7979. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,062.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , identical with its previous close at 1,062.7. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,061.87 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,054.17 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields fell on Tuesday along with those of European bonds, after a report said the European Central Bank was not quite ready to put away its bond-buying scheme at next week's meeting. U.S. yields have dropped in three of the last four sessions. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Tuesday after a report that the European Central Bank is unlikely to ditch a pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's meeting eased concern about an early end to the bank's stimulus scheme. ECB rate setters need more time to assess the outlook for the economy and the euro, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, after an auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($19.8 billion) five-year government bonds attracted strong demand. The auction drew bids 5.24 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in 4-1/2-years, with the lowest price coming in higher than expected. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold slipped on Tuesday from the previous day's four-month high, reflecting losses across precious metals and commodities as the dollar clawed back some lost ground after hitting a three-year low against a currency basket. Gold's move lower snapped four straight days of gains after the retreat in the U.S. currency made dollar-priced gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Iron ore futures in China dropped for a fourth session in a row on Tuesday amid record stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient at the country's ports while winter steel demand was slow. Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports reached 152.83 million tonnes on Jan. 12, up 2 million tonnes from the previous week, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Base metals slid on Tuesday with copper and nickel hitting multi-week lows as a steadier dollar weighed, profit-taking set in following strong gains late last year and worries lingered over fading demand in China before the Lunar New Year. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.8 percent at $7,078 a tonne, having hit its weakest since Dec. 22 at $7,035. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices dropped off three-year highs on Tuesday as traders booked profits but healthy demand underpinned prices near $70 per barrel, a level not seen since the market slump in 2014. Prices have been driven up by oil production curbs in OPEC nations and Russia, and demand amid healthy economic growth. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell as much as 2 percent in Tuesday evening trade, touching their lowest in more than two weeks, as a stronger ringgit and concerns over a European Union vote to curb palm oil imports dented sentiment. A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically makes the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers and curbs demand. The ringgit climbed to 3.9470, its highest in about 18 months on Tuesday morning before closing flat. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high to close lower on Tuesday as investors took profits and the yen stayed at high levels against the dollar, making the yen-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for June delivery, finished 1.9 yen lower at 212.9 yen ($1.92) per kg, after touching the highest since Sept. 28 at 216.3 yen earlier in the session. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)