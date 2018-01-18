UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 6,014.6 -1.20 NZX 50** 8,272.67 -25.0 DJIA** 26,017.81 -97.84 NIKKEI** 23,763.37 -104.97 Nasdaq** 7,296.047 -2.232 FTSE** 7,700.96 -24.47 S&P 500** 2,798.03 -4.53 Hang Seng** 32,121.94 138.53 SPI 200 Fut 5,972.0 20.0 STI** 3,521.31 -20.60 SSEC** 3,475.9148 31.24 KOSPI** 2,515.81 0.38 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Bonds Net Chng Bonds Net Chng JP 10 YR Bond 0.081 0.001 KR 10 YR Bond 2.621 -0.016 AU 10 YR Bond 2.803 0.015 US 10 YR Bond 2.62 0.042 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.96 0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.8961 0.048 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Currencies Net Chng Net Chng SGD US$ 1.3213 -0.0038 KRW US$ 1,069.47 3.11 AUD US$ 0.7997 0.0026 NZD US$ 0.7305 0.0034 EUR US$ 1.2235 0.0051 Yen US$ 111.06 -0.22 THB US$ 31.9 -0.04 PHP US$ 50.77 0.058 IDR US$ 13,345 -10 INR US$ 63.86 -0.02 MYR US$ 3.954 0.002 TWD US$ 29.562 0.002 CNY US$ 6.418 -0.0155 HKD US$ 7.8176 -0.0005 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Commodities Net Chng Net Chng Spot Gold 1,327.61 -0.04 Silver (Lon) 16.93 -0.081 U.S. Gold Fut 1,327.5 -11.7 Brent Crude 69.3 -0.08 Iron Ore CNY534 -0.5 TRJCRB Index 196.3443 -0.0602 TOCOM Rubber JPY211 -1 LME Copper 7,074.5 40.5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- ** indicates closing price All prices as of 2018 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - A gauge of world stock markets dipped on Thursday, pausing after notching a string of record highs, as a decline in Boeing and healthcare names weighed on U.S. equities. Shares on Wall Street took a breather after the strongest performance of the year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 saw the indexes close above 26,000 and 2,800, respectively, for the first time. For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes seesawed in choppy trade on Thursday, as gains in tech stocks offset losses in interest-rate sensitive sectors. Gains in tech stocks lifted the Nasdaq, while the S&P was flat and the Dow sagged just a day after closing above 26,000 for the first time. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - European shares notched up modest gains on Thursday, led higher by a fresh rise for so-called cyclical stocks while company updates and ratings changes from brokers spurred moves among individual names. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at its close, while the UK's FTSE declined 0.3 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Thursday, pulling back from a new 26-year high as investors turned cautious, while real estate stocks and financial firms underperformed. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 23,763.37, after hitting 24,084.42 in early trade, the highest since November 1991. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks climbed on Thursday to end at two-year highs, underpinned by robust gains in banking and infrastructure firms. Share markets closed just as China was announcing that it had annual economic growth of 6.8 percent in October-December. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 31.24 points or 0.91 percent at 3,475.91. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares are likely to edge higher on Friday, pushed up by a rise in the materials sector, which may benefit from higher commodity prices and upbeat China data. The local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent, or 13 points, to 5965, a 49.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won weakened and bond yields fell. At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.38 points or 0.02 percent at 2,515.81. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday as traders piled into the euro, yen, sterling and other major currencies, prompted by concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown as lawmakers struggled to cobble together a federal budget deal. If an agreement to fund government operations, even a temporary one, is not reached by the Friday deadline, it would compound an already negative climate for the greenback, analysts said. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan reversed earlier losses and ended at its strongest in more than two years at the official domestic close on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat economic growth data. The onshore yuan opened at 6.4400 per dollar and changed hands at 6.4255 by the 0830 GMT domestic close, the strongest since Dec. 8, 2015. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar was back where it started on Thursday after a brief foray above 80 U.S. cents was foiled by heavy profit-taking, which also muted the effect of a bumper jobs report. The Aussie was barely changed at $0.7962, after venturing as far as $0.8023 overnight in the first break above $0.8000 since September. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,070.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,069.3. Trade was calm through the session as the Bank of Korea's decision to hold interest rates was in line with expectations. In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.93 per U.S. dollar, down 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,061.3 per dollar. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 10-year notes reached a 10-month high on Thursday after China reported fourth-quarter growth that accelerated for the first time in seven years. China's gross domestic product grew 6.8 percent in the October to December period from a year earlier. An export recovery helped the country post an annual acceleration in growth, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Borrowing costs in the euro area edged towards recent multi-month highs on Thursday, as a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and new supply from France, Spain and Austria put bond markets on the back foot once again. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest since March 2017 at 2.61 percent in European trade, pushing euro zone counterparts higher. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year yield briefly hitting a six-month high, before reversing early losses to end flat on bargain-hunting. The 10-year yield rose to as high as 0.090 percent, its highest since July 12, before stepping back to 0.080 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold was flat in a narrow range on Thursday, first dipping as the dollar rose and then rising as the dollar moved lower, but bullion's gains were limited by higher U.S. Treasury yields. Financial market players were concerned about a possible U.S. government shutdown, but this did not move gold very much. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures edged higher on Thursday as firmer steel prices helped the raw material rebound after a five-day slide, with coke prices also recovering. Restrictions on steel production in northern Chinese cities during winter have dented demand for iron ore and dragged prices lower. Despite those curbs though, China's crude steel output hit a record 831.7 million tonnes last year, up 5.7 percent, government data showed. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper rose on Thursday as a robust performance by China's industrial sector helped to lift the biggest metal consumer's economic growth in the fourth quarter. Benchmark copper rose 0.8 percent to $7,092 a tonne in official trading rings after the metal, which is used particularly in power and construction, touched a four-week low in the previous session. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil rebounded after slipping below $69 a barrel on Thursday, supported by a record drawdown of U.S. crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub, despite concerns that OPEC-led output cuts will increase supply from the United States. Crude is just below its highest price since December 2014, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and concern that unrest in producer nations such as Nigeria could further curb output. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a three-week low on Thursday on concerns that demand could take a hit from a European Union move towards banning the use of palm oil in biofuels. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,476 ringgit ($626.20) a tonne at the end of the trading day, its third consecutive day of declines. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures rose on Thursday, snapping two days of losses, as higher physical prices in Thailand and a drop in the yen against the dollar lent support, dealers said. "Higher offer prices by producers in Thailand also supported the market," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co, noting that a reduction in exports by top producers may be having an effect. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)